Gwinnett County apartment fire started by porch grilling

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex displaced 13 people on Christmas Day. (GCFD)

The Brief Fire displaced 13 people in Norcross on Christmas Day. Two units were ruined at the MAA Pleasant Hill Apartments. Investigation found the fire was caused by cooking on a balcony.



A fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex displaced 13 people on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the MAA Pleasant Hill Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in Norcross around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found fire coming from a second-floor balcony.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading, but officials said two apartments were ruined by fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Officials determined the fire was started by someone cooking on a porch. The fire grew, but the individual was able to help everyone evacuate the building.

A picture posted by the department on Facebook showed what appeared to be a grill on a porch, though it remains unclear exactly how the fire spread.

Dig deeper:

Those displaced are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

What they're saying:

The fire department ruled the fire an accident and reminded the public not to grill or cook on balconies.