Paulding County jury convicts man; rape charge ends in mistrial

The Brief Paulding County jury convicted Donald Lynn Brown Jr. of two counts of aggravated sodomy. Jury deadlocked on the rape charge, resulting in a mistrial on that count. Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison per conviction, with sentencing set for January 2026.



A Paulding County jury convicted a Dallas man of two counts of aggravated sodomy, while a separate rape charge ended in a mistrial, according to the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Donald Lynn Brown Jr., 46, of Dallas, was found guilty on Dec. 12 of two counts of aggravated sodomy, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the rape charge, leading to a mistrial on that count.

The trial lasted four days, and the jury deliberated for an additional two days.

The case against Brown began on Feb. 1, 2022, when a 20-year-old woman reported that Brown had sexually assaulted her.

Dig deeper:

Georgia law has narrow definitions for rape and sodomy. Because the offenses are defined separately, jurors can reach unanimous decisions on some counts while remaining divided on others, even when the charges arise from the same incident. The penalties for rape and aggravated sodomy are the same under state law.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors and the defense agreed the court should accept the partial verdict and declare a mistrial on the remaining count.

"The crimes of rape and aggravated sodomy inflict some of the deepest and most lasting harm imaginable. This conviction makes clear that those who prey on the innocent will face the full weight of justice. I am proud of the victim’s courage in coming forward and grateful for the tireless work of law enforcement and Ms. Morgan-Young, who ensured justice in this case," District Attorney Robert S. Lane said.

What's next:

Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each aggravated sodomy conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2026.