DeKalb County police targets illegal dumping with Christmas Day arrest

article

Authorities in DeKalb County hope a Christmas Day arrest will put a dent in a series of illegal dumping incidents in the Scottdale area.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrested 59-year-old Marvio Ramey on Creighton Avenue, less than 2,000 feet from the dumping site.

Investigators allege Ramey used a rental truck to dump trash and debris on Proctor Avenue at least twice since Nov. 11.

What they're saying:

"Our neighborhoods are not dumping grounds. If you choose to illegally dump trash on our streets and outside our homes, we will find you and hold you accountable," police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether investigators believe Ramey is connected to other illegal dumping incidents reported elsewhere in DeKalb County.

Authorities have not released details on how officers identified the suspect or whether surveillance footage, tips, or license plate information played a role in the arrest.

It is also unclear whether additional charges could be filed, whether the rental company is cooperating with investigators, or if more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.