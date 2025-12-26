Man accused of drugging, molesting girl in Walton County arrested in Missouri

article

A man in Walton County, accused of getting a young girl intoxicated before sexually battering her, was arrested about 580 miles away in Missouri.

What we know:

Mark Joshua Switzer was arrested in Mexico, Missouri, after a month-long search when he failed to appear for trial.

According to warrants, Switzer is accused of getting a girl under the age of 16 "high" before molesting her in October 2022.

He is accused of aggravated child molestation, three counts of second-degree cruelty to children, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count involving the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, according to court records.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to track him to Missouri with the assistance of the FBI.

KQFX reports that Switzer and another man were found outside the Days Inn hotel in Mexico, Missouri, smoking a cigarette.

Switzer was taken into custody; the second man was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly harboring Switzer.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led them to Mexico in their pursuit of Switzer.

What's next:

Switzer is awaiting extradition back from Missouri.