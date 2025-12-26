Georgia fugitive accused of child sexual exploitation caught near Mexico border

article

The Brief Whitfield County fugitive Alexander Tuckey was arrested Dec. 22 in Cameron County, Texas, near the Mexico border. Tuckey faces a charge of sexual exploitation of children tied to an outstanding Georgia warrant. Authorities say Tuckey will be extradited to Georgia, though no timeline has been announced.



A Whitfield County man wanted on a child sexual exploitation charge was arrested this week in Texas near the Mexico border.

What we know:

According to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Tuckey was taken into custody Dec. 22 in Cameron County, Texas, on an outstanding warrant.

Tuckey is charged with sexual exploitation of children.

What they're saying:

"We want to take a moment to thank our federal partners and other involved agencies for bringing justice to the citizens of our county," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "This effort proves that those who commit crimes in Whitfield County will be brought to justice. You cannot run, and you cannot hide. We will use every available resource to locate anyone who attempts to victimize a child."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Tuckey was attempting to cross the border, had ties to that part of Texas, or was drawn to the area near South Padre Island.

What's next:

Tuckey is expected to be extradited back to Georgia. No timeline has been released.