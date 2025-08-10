CDC staff working remote Monday; Union calls for more

The Brief CDC staff across the country will be able to work from home, according to staffers who spoke with FOX 5. Now, a union that represents CDC employees is calling on the agency to make changes before bringing them back into the building. Leaders at the agency said safety is a top priority.



Bullets hit CDC building

What we know:

The employees, who didn't want to be identified because they were worried about retaliation, said the agency was letting them work from home due to the shooting that took place at the agency's Atlanta headquarters on Friday.

The newly confirmed CDC Director said the shooter hit four of the agency's buildings during the active shooting situation that caused lockdowns at the agency, Emory University and surrounding DeKalb County schools.

A CDC employee who did not want to be identified shared these images with FOX 5 of bullet holes in the glass of the main campus building during an active shooter along Clifton Road in Atlanta on Aug. 8, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

CDC workers processing shooting

What they're saying:

The workers said they're processing what happened outside their building.

"It's a lot. Still processing everything," they said. "People are, you know, grateful to not have been here or that we didn't get hurt and people are very sad that someone even felt the need to do this."

They said this adds to an already uneasy period in the agency's history.

"We were all already demoralized, de-staffed, de-funded and demoralized," they said. "We're hoping that we'll telework for a while and people are going to take leave that need to to process everything."

They said things will eventually resemble normalcy. "I know we'll come together and get through this. Because, ultimately, to do what we do you have to be resilient."

Union representing CDC workers reacts to shooting

What they're saying:

Now, a union that represents CDC employees is calling on the agency to make changes before bringing them back into the building.

"This tragedy was not random and it compounds months of mistreatment, neglect, and vilification that CDC staff have endured. The deliberate targeting of CDC through this violent act is deeply disturbing, completely unacceptable, and an attack on every public servant," the AFGE Local 2883 said in a statement. "It was motivated by vaccine disinformation, which continues to pose a dangerous threat to public health and safety."

"Some of you were trapped in various buildings throughout campus well into the late evening hours, including the 90+ children locked down inside CDC’s Clifton School," the union said. "The terror, the uncertainty, and the trauma of what happened, as well as what could have happened, are still very present. Trauma doesn’t end once the lockdown is lifted."

The union said it is demanding the following for its members:

Fair and comprehensive telework policies across all CDC campuses and divisions, recognizing that the threat and fear extend beyond one campus.

Access to trauma-informed mental health resources. CDC’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), while a valuable resource, is understaffed and intended for short-term assistance only. CDC staff need access to meaningful, ongoing care.

A clear and unequivocal stance in condemning vaccine disinformation by CDC and HHS leadership. Their leadership is critical in reinforcing public trust and ensuring that accurate, science-based information prevails. This condemnation is necessary to help prevent violence against scientists that may be incited by such disinformation.

Perimeter security on all campuses until a full investigation is completed and findings are shared transparently with staff.

Complete transparency around building repairs, reopening timelines, and safety upgrades.

A seat at the table for 2883 when decisions are being made about employee safety. As CDC employees ourselves, we can represent the voices and concerns of affected employees.

Clear, compassionate communication from leadership, with space for staff to voice their thoughts, concerns, and experiences.

Congressional action to end the reckless politicization of federal employees and hold leaders accountable for rhetoric that incites hostility and vilifies public servants.

Congressional support to provide dedicated funding for workplace safety upgrades and comprehensive trauma recovery programs for federal workers.

CDC leaders react to shooting

The other side:

The Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released a statement following the shooting that reads:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose. We stand with his wife and three children and the entire CDC family. We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others. We are actively supporting CDC staff on the ground and across the agency. Public health workers show up every day with purpose — even in moments of grief and uncertainty. We honor their service. We stand with them. And we remain united in our mission to protect and improve the health of every American."

CDC Director Susan Monarez released a statement that read, in part:

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of everyone at CDC. We are actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners to fully investigate the shooter and this tragic crime. We are deeply grateful to Governor Kemp, Georgia residents, and the American people for standing with us during this difficult time."