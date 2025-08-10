CDC shooting: DeKalb Officer David Rose put words into action

article

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose ran toward the sound of gunfire as an active shooter spread fear near Emory University and the CDC.

Officer David Rose killed in active shooter at CDC, Emory University

The backstory:

On Friday, Officer Rose was fatally shot in the line of duty. Across metro Atlanta and around the world, people are honoring the sacrifice he made.

Memorial for DeKalb County Officer David Rose outside the CDC Headquarters in Atlanta on Aug. 10, 2025.

Rose joined the department in September 2024 and served in the North Central Precinct. He leaves behind his wife, two children, and a third child on the way.

At his police academy graduation, Rose served as class leader and delivered a speech to his fellow graduates — words he would later embody through his actions.

Officer David Rose's graduation speech

What they're saying:

He urged officers to respect the badge and remember their role went far beyond enforcing laws.

"Today we stand here as a proud few who made it through one of the most challenging, demanding and life-changing experiences of our lives," Rose said to his classmates. "Some of us have dreamed of this moment since childhood, while others found this path later in life. But we had one thing in common. We wanted to serve. We wanted to be part of something greater than ourselves. We wanted to wear the badge, not for the sake of a title, but for the responsibility that comes with it."

He reminded his class that the badge symbolized a legacy — a connection to the officers who came before and those who would follow.

"From the very first day, we learned that policing isn't just about enforcing the law, it's about protecting the vulnerable, standing for justice, and being the person who runs towards danger when others run away," he said. "We learned that the badge we will wear isn't just a piece of metal, it's a symbol of trust, of duty, of sacrifice."

Watch David Rose's full graduation speech

Rose talked about how the academy taught them to function under pressure.

"We were broken down and built back up stronger. There were moments when we have doubted ourselves, moments we wondered if we have what it took," he said. "But in those moments we found something more powerful than fear. We found each other."

He credited one instructor, in particular, for shaping his mindset — Instructor Jones, who, he said, pushed them "beyond their limits and demanded the best" from them.

"We owe you our commitment to uphold the values you instilled in us today," Rose said. "We are not just six officers. We are six brothers and sisters, fours and struggle united in purpose. From this day forward, we carry the weight of this badge with pride, with humility, and with unwavering commitment to serve and protect."