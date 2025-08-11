CDC shooting: Supporting Officer Rose’s family, CDC employee demands

The Brief CDC employees are demanding stronger security, counseling services, and action against vaccine misinformation before returning to work following a shooting that killed DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose outside the agency’s Atlanta campus. Investigators say suspected gunman Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw, was armed with five guns, tried to enter the CDC campus, then opened fire across the street before being found dead; his father reported he was depressed and fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine. Rose, a U.S. Marine veteran and top police academy graduate, leaves behind two children with a third on the way; a GoFundMe has been launched to support his family.



Workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta are calling for stronger security and support before returning to the agency’s Clifton Road campus, days after a shooting outside the facility left a DeKalb County police officer dead.

RELATED STORIES

What we know:

Officer David Rose, 33, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 7, while responding to a gunman who had opened fire near the headquarters for the CDC.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw.

Authorities said White was armed with five guns, including a long rifle, and attempted to enter the CDC campus before crossing the street to a CVS, where he began firing dozens of rounds. Some CDC buildings were damaged in the gunfire.

Rose was shot immediately upon exiting his police vehicle during the response and was pronounced dead at Emory University Hospital. Police later found White dead from a gunshot wound. The GBI have not yet said if White was killed by a law enforcement officer or if he took his own life.

RELATED: Emory University Atlanta shooting latest: DeKalb County officer killed, shooter dead

According to The Associated Press, law enforcement sources said White’s father told investigators his son was depressed over the death of his dog and had become fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine, which he believed made him ill and suicidal.

At this time, there doesn't appear to be much information available about the alleged shooter and the GBI has not released a photograph of White.

RELATED STORIES

A growing memorial for Rose sits outside the CDC gates, where employees and others have been stopping to pay their respects. Many said they are grateful more people were not hurt but remain shaken by the attack.

What they're saying:

The union representing CDC employees is now demanding increased campus security, counseling services for staff, and efforts from CDC and Health and Human Services leadership to combat vaccine misinformation. "We were already demoralized — the staff defunded and demoralized," one representative said.

Officer Rose was the proud father of two, and his wife is currently expecting their third child. To his loved ones, he was more than a police officer — he was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a steadfast son, brother and friend. Known for his courage and loyalty, he was always ready to help when someone was in need.

"David was my rock, my best friend, and the love of my life," Mrs. Rose said. "He was deeply committed to his family and to serving others. He was fearless and loyal, and an amazing husband and father. While we are devastated by his loss, the outpouring of support from DeKalb County and across the nation means more than words can express. Thank you for standing with our family during this heartbreaking time."

"Officer Rose served with honor, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the safety of our community," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. "His loss is a profound tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, children and loved ones. We stand with them during this unimaginable time."

RELATED STORIES

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rose had close ties to the Emory University community, which is located next to the CDC. Rose was taken to hospital at Emory University after he was shot and it was there that he died. Rose's mother reportedly worked at Emory University Hospital in the intensive care unit for two decades and Rose knew the hospital and the area well.

Rose, who served in the U.S. Marines before graduating at the top of his class from the police academy in March, believed that being a police officer was a calling and he joined the DeKalb County Police Department because he wanted to serve and to protect. He also talked about being the person who runs towards danger when others run away.

Funeral and memorial service details for Rose, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and young children, have not yet been announced.

What you can do:

In response to overwhelming requests from across the nation, Officer Rose’s family has established a GoFundMe to provide ongoing support for his wife and children as they navigate the difficult road ahead.

Big picture view:

Rose was the fourth law enforcement officer from Georgia to be killed in the line of duty this year and Georgia is now third in the nation for number of officer deaths, behind California (10) and Texas (5), according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.