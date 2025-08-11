Funeral held for 5-year-old DeKalb County twin accidentally killed by brother

The Brief A funeral was held Monday for a 5-year-old DeKalb County boy who police say was accidentally shot by his twin brother. The boys’ mother, Lanisha Bennett, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children. Police say the shooting happened when one twin found a gun in their mother’s purse and pulled the trigger.



Family and friends gathered at First Baptist Church to remember a 5-year-old boy who police say was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother in July.

Authorities have charged the boys’ mother, 25-year-old Lanecia Bennett, with second-degree murder and cruelty to children in connection with the incident.

According to police, the twin brothers were in a bedroom watching television when one of them found a gun in their mother’s purse. The child pulled the trigger, striking his brother in the chest.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Bennett was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and later released on a $30,000 bond, jail records show.