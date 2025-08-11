Atlanta rapper known as T-Hood shot to death last Friday, sources say

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in unincorporated Snellville that left an Atlanta rapper dead last Friday evening.

What we know:

Officers from the South Precinct responded around 7 p.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Road after receiving reports of a dispute and gunfire.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Tevin Hood of Snellville suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until Gwinnett County Fire Rescue transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said one person was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by detectives. The case is being investigated as a homicide, and the motive has not yet been determined. That person has not been identified.

Hood's mother confirmed with TMZ that her son was shot at his home, but she denied reports of a party going on at the home at the time of the shooting.

Tevin Hood was also known as T-Hood and he gained notoriety in Atlanta for his songs "Perculator," "Big Booty" and "Ready 2 Go."

Tevin "T-Hood" Hood. Credit: Official Instagram account

What's next:

Investigators said there is no active threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting StopCrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.