Hundreds disperse from anti-ICE rally along Buford Highway; 1 arrested

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Tuesday night along Buford Highway in Brookhaven to protest recent immigration raids and deportations carried out under the Trump administration, joining a wave of unrest that has swept across the country.

The protest, held outside Northeast Plaza, drew a large and passionate crowd of activists, families, and community members. Many carried signs, chanted in English and Spanish, and shared personal stories of family members detained or deported.

What we know:

Image 1 of 25 ▼ Protesters line Buford Highway in front of Northeast Plaza during an anti-ICE rally on June 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Protesters say they plan to continue demonstrations in solidarity with those facing immigration enforcement actions across the country.

"I’m out here because they deported my grandpa last night," said one man, who identified himself as a U.S. citizen. "He’s a hard-working man. I get out of work today and I find this out. My people are protesting and I’m so proud of them. These people don’t know what we’re going through—struggling, building houses, making this America rich."

Maria Hernandez, another protester, said immigration agents are tearing families apart. "There’s a lot of people being kidnapped off the streets and from their work sites," she said. "These are men that mostly don’t have criminal records, and it’s affecting the whole community."

"We want people to know the Mexican race is always going to have your back no matter what," the man whose grandfather was deported said. "We’re not going away."

Big picture view:

The rally was one of several nationwide demonstrations opposing what activists describe as the militarization of immigration enforcement. In Los Angeles, a curfew was issued Tuesday night after reports of vandalism and looting, and protests erupted in Chicago and New York City as well.

President Trump has deployed more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines to areas experiencing large demonstrations. The administration says the troops are intended to protect federal property and ICE agents amid what it describes as threats to public safety.

"I want to applaud the courage and the strength of the incredible troops who are right now standing guard to protect federal property and personnel," Trump said in a recorded address. "They’re protecting our ICE agents. They’re protecting the police in Los Angeles."

The move has drawn criticism from California officials. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency, while Governor Gavin Newsom called the troop deployment "illegal" in a video statement.

