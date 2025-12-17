Businessman Brian Stover announces run to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

article

Conservative businessman Brian Stover has announced he is running for Congress in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in hopes of replacing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who previously announced that she is resigning her position.

What we know:

Stover made the announcement Wednesday in Rome, saying he is entering the race to provide what he called serious, results-driven leadership for northwest Georgia. A Georgia native and longtime business owner, Stover said the district needs a representative who will work closely with President Trump and focus on lowering costs for families rather than engaging in political theatrics.

Stover's campaign outlined several priorities, including reducing the cost of living, securing the southern border, supporting law enforcement, holding drug traffickers accountable, protecting parents’ rights, and curbing federal spending. Stover also emphasized defending faith, freedom and constitutional principles.

Stover said his goal is to strengthen the district’s influence in Washington by building coalitions and advancing conservative policies that deliver measurable results for residents of Georgia’s 14th District. He lives in Dallas with his wife and three children.

A special election will be held to replace Greene, whose last day in office is Jan. 5, 2026. Several Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent have announced campaigns for the seat.