Gwinnett County officers save child in storm drain
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple Gwinnett County police officers saved a child who crawled into a storm drain, according to officials.
What we know:
The Gwinnett County Police Department released video of the rescue, which happened at Peachtree Ridge Park.
Officers responded after reports of a missing 5-year-old boy. When they arrived, they were told the boy — who has autism — had wandered away from the playground.
Officers began searching the park. About 40 minutes into the search, Officer Hugley noticed a section of fence around a retention pond had been pulled up. When he called out for the child, he heard a response.
Officer Nunez arrived moments later, crawled into the storm drain, and located the boy a couple of hundred feet inside. They pulled him out of a storm drain close to where the child was, and he didn't have any injuries, officials said.
What you can do:
The Gwinnett County Police Department said families can use Project Lifesaver, a national proactive, electronic tracking program used to assist in locating people with cognitive disorders who may become lost and endangered. If you have a loved one who may wander, you can learn more on the department's website.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department via a post on Facebook.