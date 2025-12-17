Gwinnett County officers save child in storm drain

article

Multiple Gwinnett County police officers saved a child who crawled into a storm drain, according to officials.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department released video of the rescue, which happened at Peachtree Ridge Park.

Officers responded after reports of a missing 5-year-old boy. When they arrived, they were told the boy — who has autism — had wandered away from the playground.

Officers began searching the park. About 40 minutes into the search, Officer Hugley noticed a section of fence around a retention pond had been pulled up. When he called out for the child, he heard a response.

Officer Nunez arrived moments later, crawled into the storm drain, and located the boy a couple of hundred feet inside. They pulled him out of a storm drain close to where the child was, and he didn't have any injuries, officials said.

What you can do:

The Gwinnett County Police Department said families can use Project Lifesaver, a national proactive, electronic tracking program used to assist in locating people with cognitive disorders who may become lost and endangered. If you have a loved one who may wander, you can learn more on the department's website.