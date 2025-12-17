Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Dec. 17: Tulsa King, State Police extras, SAG kids commercial

By Tess Hammock / FOX 5 Contributor
Published  December 17, 2025 11:00am EST
The upcoming southern nori "All the Sinners Bleed" has already begun production in Metro Atlanta, Plus 'Tulsa King' needs actors as well.

GEORGIA - This week’s Casting Call brings new opportunities for background actors on Tulsa King and All the Sinners Bleed, along with a SAG commercial seeking young performers. Plus: two job openings in production and entertainment venues across Georgia.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • Tulsa KingCasting: Pawn Shop WorkerMaleCaucasianAges 20–30Height up to 6'1""Sketchy-looking"Filming: Dec. 18 in AtlantaPaidSubmission info: Email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with the subject "PAWN SHOP WORKER 12/18"NamePhoneEmailHeightWeightAny visible tattoosLocationConfirm availability2 recent photos
  • All the Sinners BleedCasting: State PoliceMen & WomenAges 25+Any ethnicityFilming: Jan. 12 in ConyersPaidSubmission info: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "STATE POLICE"3 recent picturesAgeHeightWeightContact info
  • SAG CommercialCasting: African American kidsBoys & GirlsAges 6–18Filming: Jan. 8 in AugustaPaid by SAGSubmission info: Email hmcastingsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject "SAG KIDS"NameAgeHeightPhone numberAvailability for shoot dateCity/State you live inProfessional headshot (if available)Close-up photo AND full-body shot
💼 JOBS

  • Production ManagerOrganization: SCADDuties:Lead production of all television, theater, stage, film, and live eventsCreate detailed production schedulesEnsure fiscal control and adherence to SCAD policiesMaintain schedulesSchedule, organize, and lead production meetingsRequirements:Bachelor’s Degree1+ years experience with AutoCAD5+ years experience in Production ManagementApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSCAD
  • Box Office Attendant (Part-Time)Organization: Trilith LIVEDuties:Process ticket orders accurately and efficiently, including collecting payments and issuing receiptsFollow established cash handling and inventory proceduresGreet guests with a welcoming attitude and provide event, pricing, seating, and venue policy informationOther duties as assignedRequirements:High School Diploma or equivalent0–1 years experience in customer service, retail, hospitality, or related fieldsStrong customer service and communication skillsMoreApply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallBox
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

(No new events listed in this submission. Check back next week!)

The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 contributor. 

