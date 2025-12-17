Woman arrested after stabbing of man in LaGrange

The Brief Man hospitalized after stabbing in LaGrange Mother of victim’s child arrested and charged Police seeking tips through anonymous Tip411 system



A woman is in custody following a stabbing investigation in LaGrange that left a man seriously injured.

What we know:

LaGrange police were called to the 2200 block of Vernon Street on Dec. 13 after reports of a stabbing. Officers found a man identified as "Sheppard" suffering from multiple stab wounds and significant blood loss. He was treated at the scene as detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

Investigators later determined the stabbing occurred at an apartment at Prose Apartments on Vernon Street. Police say Sheppard was assaulted by his child’s mother, Alexius Smith, during an altercation inside the apartment.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with aggravated assault involving family violence and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. She was transported to the Troup County Jail.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to submit tips anonymously through the Tip411 system, either through the mobile app, online, or by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.