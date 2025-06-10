Protesters call for end of ICE raids, deportations at Atlanta rally

The Brief Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office in downtown Atlanta on Monday to call for an end to ICE raids and deportations across the country. Atlanta is one of the many cities now holding protests after clashes in Los Angeles between the police and activists. Another rally is set to be held on Buford Highway on Tuesday afternoon.



Protests over immigration raids have spread to Atlanta as activists stand in solidarity with the massive rallies in California.

A small group of protesters showed up outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office in downtown Atlanta on Monday.

SEE MORE: New travel ban sparks concerns among immigrants in metro Atlanta

What they're saying:

The group called for an end to ICE raids and the release of California union leader David Huerta. Huerta, who was charged with conspiring to impede an officer during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles on Friday, was later released on bond.

"I see a lot of hatred and a lot of racism, and I'm tired of that," protester Liz Mosher said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Protesters rally outside the downtown Atlanta ICE field office. (FOX 5)

The Trump administration has pledged to enforce immigration laws, deporting millions of people in the country without legal status. Federal immigration authorities have already made multiple raids and arrests in Georgia, including an operation last week at a Marietta nail salon that ended with 12 people in custody.

MORE: Immigrant rights advocates speak out against expanding ICE center

Local activists say that their protests are a way to take a stand and to push for a stop to the raids and the removal of ICE from Georgia's streets.

"I don't know if it'll make a difference in the end, but I got to take the time to do this," Mosher said.

Monday's rally remained peaceful.

Big picture view:

The protests began Friday in downtown Los Angeles after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people across the city. The smell of smoke hung in the air downtown Monday, one day after crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

Additional protests against immigration raids continued into the evening on Monday in several other cities, including San Francisco and Santa Ana in California and Dallas and Austin in Texas.

A day before, Trump ordered thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, defying Gov. Gavin Newsom and local police, who said that their inclusion presented "logistical and operational challenges."

Despite their presence, there has been limited engagement so far between the Guard and protesters while local law enforcement implements crowd control.

What's next:

More rallies are expected in cities across the country. In Atlanta, activists plan to gather at 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Buford Highway.