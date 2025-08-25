Atlanta City Council to discuss removal of Fulton inmates from city jail

article

The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee will take up legislation Monday that could move forward the process of ending Fulton County’s use of the Atlanta City Detention Center.

The committee, chaired by Council member Andrea L. Boone, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the council chamber at city hall.

What we know:

Resolution 25-R-3289, authored by Council members Antonio Lewis, Liliana Bakhtiari and Jason Dozier, reportedly calls for beginning the planned staged withdrawal of detainees currently held at the detention center under the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulton County began housing some of its inmates, charged with state offenses, at the Atlanta Detention Center in 2022. Before that, inmates would be sent to county jails if there was not enough room at the Fulton County Jail and its facilities. Fulton County and the City of Atlanta agreed on a 4-year lease at the time.

Prior to housing inmates from Fulton County Jail, the Atlanta Detention Center was used to detain individuals who were arrested for city or federal offenses.

The backstory:

The Fulton County Jail has been heavily criticized in recent years for the conditions of its facilities and staffing levels. County commissioners approved $1.1 billion last week for jail renovations. However, those will take several years to complete.

