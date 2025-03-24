Atlanta City Council committee delays resolution on relocating Fulton County inmates

The Brief The Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee voted to hold a resolution that would have started an exit strategy to remove Fulton County inmates from the city jail. The four-year temporary agreement started in 2022 and is scheduled to end in November 2026. Council members Antonio Lewis, Jason Dozier and Liliana Bakhtiari signed the resolution that says it is time for Fulton County to pick up their inmates.



The Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee has voted to hold a resolution aimed at initiating an exit strategy for removing Fulton County inmates from the city jail.

The temporary agreement, which began in 2022, is set to expire in November 2026.

The backstory:

The agreement allowed Fulton County to use up to 700 beds. It began during the overcrowding crisis where many inmates were sleeping in boats on the floor.

The resolution cites the death of 14 inmates while in Fulton County custody in 2022, and two additional deaths at the Atlanta City Detention Center, which Lewis said had never happened before.

What they're saying:

Fulton County director of external affairs Jessica Corbett says the county will need the city beds as it renovates the jail under the court-ordered consent decree.

"We, as a community, are still looking to have ACDC repurposed to serve as a social services hub for the city and for the county," said Roberta Myers Douglas from the Legal Action Center.

An attorney for the Southern Center for Human Rights also supported the resolution.