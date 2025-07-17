Rivian to establish new East Coast headquarters in Atlanta

article

The Brief Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has named Atlanta the future site of its East Coast headquarters. The company expects to hire around 500 people when it opens its headquarters near the Atlanta Beltline later this year. The new investment comes as the company continues working on its massive plant in Social Circle, Georgia.



Chicago-based electric vehicle maker Rivian is making Atlanta its new East Coast headquarters.

The move is just the latest investment the automaker has made in the Peach State.

What we know:

Rivian announced on Thursday that its new headquarters will be located in the Junction Krog District building on Auburn Avenue, which is adjacent to the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail.

The company said they plan to open the office later in 2025. Once open, it will employ about 500 people.

Dig deeper:

Rivian made a splash when it went public and began producing large electric R1 SUVs, pickup trucks and delivery vans at a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois, in 2021. Months later, the California-based company announced it would build a second, larger, $5 billion plant about 40 miles east of Atlanta, near the town of Social Circle. It would be the largest industrial plant in Georgia if it is built.

State and local governments offered Rivian an incentive package worth an estimated $1.5 billion in 2022. The deadline for the company to complete its investment and hiring under that deal was extended to 2030. Neighbors opposed to development of the Georgia site mounted legal challenges.

Last year, the project was temporarily put on hold as it looked to cut costs, but a $6.6 billion loan by the U.S. Department of Energy restarted the construction plans.

The company expects the plant to produce up to 400,000 cars annually.

What they're saying:

"Atlanta is a natural fit for Rivian, home to a talented and diverse workforce, world-class schools and universities, innovative spirit, and importantly, a community we want to become a part of," the company wrote on a website announcing the headquarters. "We want to provide good jobs, forge new partnerships with local businesses and institutions, and provide a sustained, local career path for talented young people."

What's next:

Rivian plans to share more information on career opportunities at the headquarters at a later date.