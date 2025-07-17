MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood retiring because of immigration issues, board says

article

The Brief MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood has stepped down due to immigration and personal matters, the board announced Thursday. Greenwood, originally from Canada, joined MARTA in 2019 and became CEO in 2022. Rhonda Allen, the agency’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, has been named interim CEO.



MARTA’s General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood has stepped down, citing immigration and personal matters, the transit agency’s board of directors announced during Thursday's board meeting.

What we know:

Greenwood, a native of Canada, joined MARTA in July 2019 as Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning. He was promoted to Deputy General Manager in 2020 and appointed CEO in 2022, according to his biography on the agency’s website.

In 2024, Greenwod was included in Atlanta Magazine's "Atlanta 500" list and Georga Trend's "100 Most Influential Georgians."

What they're saying:

His departure was described as an early retirement related to "immigration and personal matters," though officials provided no further details. Assistant Secretary Tyrene Huff told board members that Greenwood was unable to attend the meeting "because of his immigration status."

Greenwood’s current whereabouts were not disclosed.

Watch meeting below (announcement is towards the end of meeting)

In the interim, MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen has been appointed to serve as acting CEO.