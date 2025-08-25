75 Georgia National Guard troops deploying to assist ICE

The Brief The Georgia Department of Defense said it will deploy 75 soldiers and airmen to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across Georgia. The agency said the troops will provide administrative and logistical support to agents at several locations. The National Guard personnel will begin training in mid-September, according to officials, and will begin working with ICE "shortly thereafter."



The Georgia Department of Defense said it will deploy 75 soldiers and airmen to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across Georgia.

What we know:

The agency said the troops will provide administrative and logistical support to agents at several locations. The troops will not perform law enforcement functions or make any arrests.

The National Guard personnel will begin training in mid-September, according to officials, and will begin working with ICE "shortly thereafter."

The troops will report directly to ICE leadership during their deployment but will remain under the control of Governor Brian Kemp and the adjutant general of Georgia. The funding for this mission will come from the federal government, according to a National Guard statement.

What we don't know:

The National Guard has not released a list of specific locations where troops will deploy.

What they're saying:

"GaNG planners have been in direct coordination with ICE officials in Georgia to develop a support plan and implementation timeline based on the specific needs of operations in the state. Administrative and logistic support tasks and requirements could include, but are not limited to, appointment scheduling, biometric collection, data entry, performing basic vehicle maintenance, and tracking vehicle fleet expenses/utilization. Supporting these types of tasks would enable more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be in the field focusing on their core law enforcement activities", a statement from the Georgia National Guard read. "This request to support ICE is separate from the mission to support local law enforcement and city safety initiatives ongoing in the National Capitol Region (NCR). The GaNG currently has no units in support of the mission in the NCR."

Big picture view:

The deployment is part of a nationwide plan first reported by FOX News over the weekend. Nineteen different states will have approximately 1,700 troops to support ICE.