Manhunt underway in Forsyth County after domestic incident

The Brief Deputies said they are looking for Brendan Lombardi in the area between Windemere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road. There is a large police presence in that area, according to officials. Forsyth County Schools said some buses in the area may be delayed because of the manhunt, but no schools are currently on lockdown.



The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are actively searching for a man involved in a domestic incident that left one person seriously injured.

What we know:

Deputies said they are looking for Brendan Lombardi in the area between Windemere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road, near the Brandon Hall subdivision. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts and is believed to be on foot.

There is a large police presence in that area, according to officials.

As of 6 p.m., the sheriff's office said deputies had expanded the area they are searching for Lombardi in, and the police presence will continue throughout the evening across southeast Forsyth County.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about the domestic incident.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for a man after a domestic incident on Aug. 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a home in the 400 block of Wembly Place with police vehicles and a crime scene van around it.

Dig deeper:

Forsyth County Schools said some buses in the area were delayed because of the manhunt, but no schools are currently on lockdown.

What you can do:

If you see Lombardi, call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.