Man found hiding in vacant Gwinnett apartment fridge

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The Brief Police found a man hiding in a fridge in a vacant Gwinnett apartment. The suspect was discovered after a neighbor reported hearing odd banging noises. He faces several charges including burglary and criminal damage to property.



A man was arrested after being found by Gwinnett County police hiding a refrigerator in a vacant apartment.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers got a call from a resident around 11 p.m. on March 19 reporting that there were odd banging noises coming from the apartment below, which should have been vacant.

When officers arrived, they crawled through an open window to perform a room-by-room search.

Body camera video released by police shows an officer opening the door to the fridge. Cramped inside was Jose Antonio Quintanilla.

Officers ordered him out of the unplugged appliance. He told officers he was sick and suffered from ADHD. He said he was not from Atlanta and was scared.

Officers assured him they would get him some help.

Quintanilla was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He made his first appearance on Sunday, court records show.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed where the arrest took place.

Online jail records indicate Quintanilla was not in custody as of Wednesday evening.

No word on his next court appearance.