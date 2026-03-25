Police hunt armed men in southwest Atlanta teen shooting

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for multiple armed suspects after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. A 19-year-old woman survived the March 16 gunfire that also damaged a nearby building and a vehicle. Investigators released video of the gunmen running from the scene and are offering a $5,000 reward.



Authorities are searching for several armed individuals wanted in connection to the shooting of a teenage girl at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier this month.

What we know:

It started sometime around midnight on March 16 inside the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes located along Kimbery Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a nearby building and a vehicle were also damaged by the gunfire.

On Wednesday, police released video of the alleged gunman seen running from the area with weapons in hand.

Atlanta Police are searching for several armed suspects caught on surveillance video fleeing the Ashley Cascade Apartments on Kimberly Road after a March 16, 2024, shooting that injured a 19-year-old girl. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

The identity of the armed individuals is not known.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

What you can do:

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta via their tip line at 404-577-8477, online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. No identifying information is required to qualify for the reward.