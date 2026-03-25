Fully automatic weapon seized, man arrested at Marietta Bojangles

The Brief Marietta police arrested a man at a Bojangles on Cobb Parkway after a loitering call led to a weapon and drug discovery. Officers recovered a stolen Glock modified into a fully automatic weapon with 31 rounds and a chambered bullet. The man allegedly carried a backpack filled with marijuana packaged for distribution and additional supply.



A 22-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after refusing to leave a Marietta restaurant Monday afternoon, leading officers to discover a modified machine gun and a large supply of drugs.

What we know:

Marietta police responded to the Bojangles on Cobb Parkway just after lunchtime on Monday after staff reported a man had been sitting in the restaurant for hours and refused to leave.

When officers arrived at multiple entry points, 22-year-old Joseph Watson attempted to slip out the back of the building and walked directly into an officer.

The officer noticed the outline of a handgun in Watson’s hoodie pocket and asked if he had any weapons.

Police say Watson denied having a weapon but immediately reached for the front pouch where the gun was located.

Joseph Watson is facing several charges after he was found at a Bojangles with a stolen Glock on March 23, 2026. (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Officers grabbed Watson's arm and secured the weapon, which was identified as a Glock reported stolen out of Union City.

Investigators determined the handgun had been modified with a "switch" to become a fully automatic weapon and contained a magazine with 31 rounds and one in the chamber.

Additionally, police found a backpack containing multiple bags of marijuana already packaged for distribution along with a larger bag of additional supply.

Watson was arrested and is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet specified if Watson has a prior criminal record or what his original intent was for being at the restaurant for an extended period. It is also unclear if additional charges will be filed regarding the stolen status of the firearm from Union City.

What they're saying:

"It's very common for business owners to make phone calls about someone sitting or loitering inside their business for an extended period of time," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Regarding the weapon, McPhilamy noted it was "modified to now become a fully automatic weapon. That weapon had one in the chamber as well as he had a magazine with 31 rounds."

"Thankfully, this business owner contacted the authorities, this could have turned out very differently," McPhilamy added.

What's next:

Watson remains in the Cobb County Jail where he is being held without bond on multiple felony charges. He is expected to face a judge for an initial hearing, though a specific court date has not yet been announced.