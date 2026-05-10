Man accused of stabbing neighbor during dispute in Atlanta

The Brief A 68-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he stabbed his neighbor in the head during a dispute in northeast Atlanta. Officers found the victim at a home on Bonaventure Avenue NE and emergency crews took him to the hospital in stable condition. Walter Dixon was taken into custody at the scene and faces charges in connection with the stabbing.



Atlanta police arrested a 68-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor in the head during a dispute.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Bonaventure Avenue NE around 3:17 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his head.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed he was in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as Walter Dixon.

Officers arrested Dixon at the scene, and investigators said he has been charged accordingly following the dispute. According to the preliminary report, the knife strike occurred "during the process" of the argument between the two neighbors.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific issues led to the dispute between the neighbors or if a specific weapon has been recovered by investigators. Police have not released the name of the victim or specified the exact charges Dixon is facing.