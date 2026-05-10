Bystander injured in southwest Atlanta shootout; no arrests made

The Brief A bystander was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on Foundry Street SW and emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital. Investigators believe a group of people were shooting at each other when the victim was hit, though he was not the intended target.



A man is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot during a dispute between a group of people in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Foundry Street SW around 1:34 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a male victim who had been shot. Grady EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators believe a group of individuals were shooting at each other. According to police, the victim was shot during the process but did not appear to be the intended target of the gunfire.

The shooting happened in a residential and commercial area of southwest Atlanta, drawing a significant police presence to Foundry Street overnight.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified any of the individuals involved in the initial shootout. It is unclear what led to the group firing at one another or how many total shots were fired. The current condition of the victim and his identity have not been released.