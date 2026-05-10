Atlanta police: Man shot by girlfriend on Moreland Avenue

The Brief A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after police said his girlfriend shot him in the arm at a home in southwest Atlanta. The woman allegedly fled the scene on Moreland Avenue SW in a white Dodge Charger with another man. Officers found the victim alert and breathing before he was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.



A man is recovering after he was shot in the arm during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Atlanta police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of Moreland Ave. SW around 1:55 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Emergency crews confirmed the man was alert, conscious, and breathing before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the victim was shot by his alleged girlfriend. Following the shooting, the woman reportedly left the scene in a white Dodge Charger accompanied by another man.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the woman involved in the shooting. It is currently unclear what led to the gunfire or if police have identified the second man who was seen in the getaway car. Investigators are still working to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident.