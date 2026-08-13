Stop Project Oak group forms to fight proposed Coweta County data center

The Brief Coweta County homeowners formed "Stop Project Oak" to oppose a proposed 255-acre data center campus near Walt Sanders Road. The project would use 28,000 gallons of water daily, raising resident concerns over noise, air pollution, and property values. County commissioners are scheduled to hear public feedback and could vote on the proposal during an Aug. 25 public hearing.



Coweta County residents are speaking out against a proposed 255-acre data center, arguing the industrial project threatens to destroy the peace, resources, and character of their rural community.

Local homeowners have formed "Stop Project Oak" to oppose the development near Walt Sanders Road, which could be voted on by county commissioners later this month.

What we know:

The development, called Project Oak, would place a massive data center campus directly adjacent to residential properties in rural Coweta County. According to a Development of Regional Impact report, the facility is projected to use 28,000 gallons of water per day.

The project is not yet official and remains subject to local approval. Coweta County officials pointed to an upcoming public hearing scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., where commissioners are anticipated to vote on the proposal.

"This meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to share their feedback and concerns directly with the Commissioners," a county official said in a statement.

FOX 5 reached out to the developer for comment, and has not yet heard back.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say they were caught off guard by the proposal and worry about the environmental and physical toll an industrial complex would take on their quiet streets.

Robin Angus, who learned in May that the data center could end up right next door, said she worries about the immediate impact on her family.

"I don’t want a big giant industrial building with bright lights and loud noises right in our backyard," Angus said. "It's going to affect my girls and how they play."

Beyond noise, residents expressed deep concerns about air pollution and the strain on local water supplies.

"Health for me is a big issue, knowing the strain it's going to put on our resources — water, air pollution, what our children breathe in," nearby resident Michelle Lore said. "And the sound for me is a big one."

Residents say the development threatens to displace them from homes they planned to stay in permanently, while simultaneously destroying their property values.

"It's taking away our peace and what we worked so hard to build," said Angus. "This was supposed to be our forever, and essentially it's being taken away from us because if they put it in we can't stay here. But the worst part is we won't be able to sell either," she added.

Organizers behind Stop Project Oak believe developers targeted the area assuming a small, rural population wouldn't push back.

"I feel like they feel they go against less opposition in small rural places, but we are proving that wrong," resident Kimberlee Shields said.

As the public hearing approaches, homeowners say they hope county leaders will prioritize residents over commercial growth.

"It has to be people over profits," said Lore. "We live here and we are not short of land in the U.S. — there are industrial places that are better."

What we don't know:

It is unknown how county commissioners plan to vote during the Aug. 25 public hearing.

It remains unclear whether the developer will modify the proposal or address residential concerns regarding noise, lights, water usage, and air pollution.