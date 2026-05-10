One killed, multiple injured in fiery I-85 North crash in DeKalb

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The Brief A box truck rear-ended a pickup truck on I-85 North early Sunday morning, leading to a secondary crash involving an SUV and a tanker truck. One person died and several others were taken to nearby hospitals after the collision caused a fire near Shallowford Road. Authorities closed all northbound lanes near Chamblee Tucker Road for several hours while the Georgia State Patrol and DeKalb County police investigated.



One person is dead and multiple people are injured following a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck on Interstate 85 North early Sunday morning.

What we know:

DeKalb County officials said the incident began around 1:19 a.m. when a box truck hit the back of a pickup truck on I-85 North near Shallowford Road.

Just minutes later, an SUV crashed into a tanker truck near the first wreck, causing a fire. At least one person died in the collisions, and several others were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into one of the crashes, while the DeKalb County Police Department is investigating the other.

Local perspective:

The collisions forced authorities to close all northbound lanes of I-85 near Chamblee Tucker Road. The closure lasted for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Additionally, crews worked for several hours to clear the wreckage and put out the fire.

The roadway has since reopened.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ One person is dead and several others are injured after a fiery crash on I-85 N on May 10, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the initial crashes or how many people were injured in total. The person who died has not yet been publicly identified.