Braves fans honor legendary manager Bobby Cox at Truist Park

The Brief Atlanta Braves fans gathered last Saturday at Truist Park to honor Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, who died at 84. Mourners left flowers, cards, and personal tributes at the Bobby Cox statue, describing him as the "epitome of a great leader." During his historic tenure, Cox led the franchise to 14 straight division titles and the 1995 World Series championship.



Braves fans gathered at Truist Park Saturday to pay tribute to legendary manager Bobby Cox following his death at age 84.

What we know:

Fans spent the day at the Bobby Cox statue outside the stadium, leaving behind a growing memorial of flowers and personal notes.

The Braves organization released a statement calling Cox the best manager to ever wear the team's uniform, noting his leadership resulted in 14 straight division titles and five National League pennants.

RELATED: Braves legend Bobby Cox passes away at age 84

"He is synonymous with Braves baseball," fan Denise Hatter said. "When you think of the Braves, you think of Bobby Cox." Other supporters at the memorial recalled his "gentle force" as a leader and his famous fiery personality, specifically his frequent arguments with umpires on the field.

Local perspective:

For many visiting the stadium, the news sparked reflection on decades of local sports history.

Fan Erin McMillan described the loss as a significant moment for the community, noting that Cox meant a lot to families across "Braves country." Spencer Freedlove, another fan at the statue, said Cox's impact on the city of Atlanta was difficult to put into words.

What we don't know:

The team has not yet announced if there will be a public funeral service or a larger team-sanctioned memorial at the stadium. It is also unclear if the Braves plan to wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season.