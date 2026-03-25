Sinaloa Cartel member sentenced for North Georgia drug ring

The Brief A Sinaloa Cartel operative was sentenced to 15 years in prison for running a major drug pipeline through Georgia. Jose Favela admitted to storing 800 kilograms of narcotics at ranches in Monroe and Grayson at one point. Federal agents recorded the group pausing drug sales to prepare for a visit from the son of 'El Chapo.'



A Mexican national who prosecutors say was a key member of the Sinaloa Cartel has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for running a drug trafficking pipeline out of North Georgia, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

Jose Guadalupe Favela, 68, was sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for the distribution of methamphetamine.

Favela, a Riverdale resident and formerly of Monroe, acted as an operative for the cartel running large quantities of meth and cocaine through ranches in Monroe and Grayson, according to prosecutors.

Federal investigators with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) dismantled the organization, prosecutors said.

Favela's co-conspirators, who included Diego Garcia, Luis Mejina Pina, and Juan Pablo Torres, have all previously pleaded guilty and received prison sentences ranging from four to 15 years.

What we don't know:

While multiple co-conspirators have already been sentenced, it is unclear whether additional properties used by the cartel or affiliated individuals are still being investigated.

Favela mentioned a prior drug storage location in Lamar County, but officials did not provide further details.

The backstory:

Over the course of the investigation, agents used a confidential informant to record conversations with Favela at a ranch on Bold Springs Road.

In one of the recorded conversations, Favela claimed he had stored up to 800 kilograms of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine at his Georgia locations.

Favela requested $1,000 to broker drug deals between informants and suppliers.

In all, the FBI conducted three controlled purchases of meth and cocaine facilitated by Favela on Dec. 19, 2021, Sept. 29, 2022, and Oct. 6, 2022.

In late 2021, Favela was recorded saying the group had paused operations because they were preparing for a visit from Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of "El Chapo" and a prominent cartel leader.

That visit was ultimately canceled due to a snowstorm in Georgia.

What they're saying:

"Jose Favela was a significant operative in the Sinaloa Cartel, responsible for facilitating the distribution of massive quantities of deadly drugs into Georgia," said U.S. Attorney William R. Keyes.

Special Agent in Charge Steven N. Schrank of HSI added that the sentencing demonstrates a commitment to "protect Georgia from the dangers posed by cartels."