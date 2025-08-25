Man arrested for allegedly accepting delivery orders while naked
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County man faces charges after allegedly opening his door while naked three times to receive a food delivery, with the third time being caught on camera.
What we know:
Fredrick Riley is charged with two counts of public indecency after answering the door twice in one night to get food deliveries at his front door. Both female drivers claim he was fully naked. They both called 911. So, here’s what the deputies did: They sent a female deputy to knock on Riley’s door. FOX 5 has obtained the body cam footage, no pun intended.
The deputy knocked on the door and announced, "Door Dash!" A dog is heard barking from inside. Within a minute, perhaps long enough to put his pants on, Riley opened the door, and he was naked again. And deputies say, not for the first time that night.
"One of the drivers was able to snap a picture of him at the front door, and he was fully naked," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.
On the video, Riley appears shocked when told that he is being charged with public indecency.
Coweta County deputies arrest Fredrick Riley for allegedly opening the door naked after ordering Doordash twice in the same day.
He is currently out of the Coweta County Jail on a $1,200 bond.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with Coweta County deputies.