Man arrested for allegedly accepting delivery orders while naked

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested Fredrick Riley, 65, for two counts of indecent exposure after two different Door Dash drivers in one night reported he had opened his front door naked to receive his food orders. A female deputy is then seen on body camera video knocking on the door and announcing "Door Dash" and Riley is seen opening the door without clothes. One of the drivers reported that Riley had asked her to step into his house; Another driver snapped a picture to show police.



What we know:

Fredrick Riley is charged with two counts of public indecency after answering the door twice in one night to get food deliveries at his front door. Both female drivers claim he was fully naked. They both called 911. So, here’s what the deputies did: They sent a female deputy to knock on Riley’s door. FOX 5 has obtained the body cam footage, no pun intended.

The deputy knocked on the door and announced, "Door Dash!" A dog is heard barking from inside. Within a minute, perhaps long enough to put his pants on, Riley opened the door, and he was naked again. And deputies say, not for the first time that night.

"One of the drivers was able to snap a picture of him at the front door, and he was fully naked," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.

On the video, Riley appears shocked when told that he is being charged with public indecency.

Coweta County deputies arrest Fredrick Riley for allegedly opening the door naked after ordering Doordash twice in the same day.

He is currently out of the Coweta County Jail on a $1,200 bond.