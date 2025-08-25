Deadly domestic shooting leads to SWAT situation in Henry County

An investigation into what police say was a deadly act of domestic violence ended with a SWAT standoff at a McDonough home early Monday morning.

The situation continues to unfold in the Brightwood on the Lake neighborhood near Turner Church Road.

What we know:

The Henry County Police Department tells FOX 5 that their investigation began around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a person shot call on the 300 block of Onyx Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found the body of a woman. Details about her death and identity remain limited.

Authorities say they identified a person of interest in the shooting and tracked the man to another home on the road. As part of the response, officials activated the Henry County SWAT Team.

After entering the home, officials say they found a man dead inside.

"Henry County Police are currently looking into the circumstances that led to this deadly domestic violence incident," the police department said in a statement.

Police are working a scene at the Brightwood on the Lake neighborhood in McDonough. (FOX 5)

Officers had shut down all roads leading into the area while crews worked at the scene. The area has since been cleared and has been declared safe for residents.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of either of the people connected with the investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Henry County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.