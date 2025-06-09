New travel ban sparks concerns among immigrants in metro Atlanta

The Brief The expanded travel ban affects citizens from 19 countries, with Eritrea and Somalia facing full bans, impacting immigrant communities in metro Atlanta. The ban does not cancel existing visas but denies entry to citizens from affected countries without a visa, raising concerns about family separations and community fear. Eritrea's inclusion in the ban is due to high visa overstay rates, a rationale not used in previous bans, highlighting issues with asylum claims and legal immigration processes.



The Trump administration’s latest travel ban is now in effect, impacting citizens from 19 countries across the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Central Asia. While some countries face partial restrictions, others, including Eritrea and Somalia, are under a full ban.

The order does not cancel previously issued visas, but citizens from the affected countries who do not already have a visa will be denied entry into the United States. The White House has defended the move as a national security measure, but critics say it is sowing fear and uncertainty in immigrant communities—especially in metro Atlanta, which is home to significant populations from several of the banned nations.

Omar Shekhey, executive director of the Somali American Community Center in Clarkston and a Somali immigrant himself, recalled the last time Somalia was included on the travel ban list.

"Families were separated, people were trying to see grandchildren graduate and could not make it. It was depressing," he said.

Now, with Somalia once again under a full travel ban—this time designated as a "terrorist safe haven"—Shekhey said his organization is urging caution.

"I'm afraid. We are advising our community not to travel anywhere," he said. "You want to see your mom, you're not coming back."

Immigration attorney Jack Kuck agrees with Shekhey’s advice. He spent the day fielding calls from concerned families seeking guidance.

Eritrea, a country not included in previous travel bans, has now been added to the list. Federal authorities cited high visa overstay rates, particularly among students, as a key reason.

"The theory was not used in the last travel ban," Kuck said. "They looked at the most egregious overstay rates for countries and said you can't come in for any reason."

He added that visa overstays are often linked to asylum claims, which are legal under U.S. immigration law.

Despite the administration’s stated rationale, Shekhey believes the ban unfairly targets Somali Americans and separates them from their families.

"Every person has a root, a connection. You can't leave your family," he said. "I tell you one thing—we condemn any act of violence."