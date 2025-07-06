Man killed outside house in southwest DeKalb County

article

The Brief Officers responded to the house in the 2600 block of Parrish Court just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they found the man, in his 30s, dead outside when they arrived. Officials did not release the name of the victim because their relatives had not been notified.



A man is dead after he was shot outside his home in southwest DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the house in the 2600 block of Parrish Court just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers said they found the man, in his 30s, dead outside when they arrived.

Detectives are investigating to find a motive and a suspect, according to police.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the victim because their relatives had not been notified.