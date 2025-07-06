Man killed outside house in southwest DeKalb County
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after he was shot outside his home in southwest DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the house in the 2600 block of Parrish Court just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
Officers said they found the man, in his 30s, dead outside when they arrived.
Detectives are investigating to find a motive and a suspect, according to police.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release the name of the victim because their relatives had not been notified.
The Source: Information in this article came from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.