Gov. Kemp, AG Carr urge calm ahead of 'No Kings' protests in Georgia Saturday

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp warned that while peaceful protests are protected, any violence against law enforcement during Saturday's "No Kings" rallies will bring "quick and heavy accountability." Attorney General Chris Carr said violent acts tied to changing public policy could be prosecuted as domestic terrorism, carrying sentences of up to 35 years. Over 30 protests are planned in Georgia, including a major rally at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, as part of a national movement opposing what organizers call authoritarian behavior by the Trump administration.



With massive protests scheduled across the country Saturday under the "No Kings" banner, Georgia leaders are urging demonstrators to remain peaceful — and making clear that any violence will have consequences.

Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledged the right of citizens to assemble peacefully but issued a sharp warning to those who may test the limits of the law.

"I respect the constitutional right to peaceful assembly," Kemp posted on social media Wednesday. "But any violence against law enforcement will be met with quick and heavy accountability."

What we know:

More than 30 demonstrations are planned throughout Georgia as part of a national campaign organized by the 50501 Movement — a coalition critical of what it calls the authoritarian tendencies of the Trump administration. Rallies will take place in cities large and small, including a major event at Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol in Atlanta, starting at 10 a.m. Additional gatherings are expected in Midtown, Decatur, Marietta, Tucker, and Woodstock.

What they're saying:

The movement’s name refers to "50 states, 50 protests, one movement," and organizers say they anticipate millions of participants nationwide in what’s being called the largest single-day protest since Trump’s return to the White House.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also issued a stern message, making it clear that the state will take strong legal action against anyone who crosses the line into criminal behavior.

"All Americans have the right to peacefully protest, but not to destroy property or attack law enforcement," Carr said. "Violence for the purpose of changing public policy can be considered domestic terrorism and carry a sentence of up to 35 years in prison."

Carr emphasized that Georgia will not tolerate lawlessness masked as protest: "We are not California or New York," he said. "We are Georgia. We don’t make excuses for criminals here. We prosecute them."

While no extraordinary security measures have been publicly announced in Georgia, other states are taking more visible action. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has already deployed more than 5,000 National Guard troops and 2,000 state police officers in anticipation of protests there.

The "No Kings" demonstrations trace their roots to early 2025, when activists began drawing comparisons between Trump’s leadership style and monarchal rule. Previous protests have also targeted Elon Musk, who formerly headed the Department of Government Efficiency, an agency focused on reducing federal spending.

Recent protest trouble

What we know:

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Tuesday night along Buford Highway in Brookhaven to protest recent immigration raids and deportations carried out under the Trump administration.

The rally was organized in response to increased ICE activity in metro Atlanta, with accusations of militarizing federal agencies and deploying the National Guard to suppress protests.

Officials say they arrested six protesters when they refused to leave the area at the agreed-up cutoff time. Authorities say the group threw rocks, shot fireworks, and damaged three patrol vehicles.