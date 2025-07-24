Hulk Hogan's ties to Georgia: From Augusta to Georgia Dome

article

Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic and influential professional wrestlers in history, was born in Augusta, Georgia, on Aug. 11, 1953. Though he spent most of his life and career outside the state, Georgia bookended key moments in Hogan's remarkable journey from small-town beginnings to global superstardom.

Born in Augusta

What we know:

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan was the son of a construction foreman and a homemaker. When he was just a toddler, the family moved to Port Tampa, Florida, where his love of wrestling began.

As a teen, he idolized Dusty Rhodes and often attended matches at the Tampa Sportatorium. Before ever stepping foot in a wrestling ring, Hogan played Little League baseball and dabbled as a bass player in Florida rock bands.

Wrestling Roots in Georgia

Hogan’s earliest brush with professional wrestling in Georgia came in the late 1970s, when he performed under the ring name "Sterling Golden" in Georgia Championship Wrestling, part of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). From September to December 1979, he wrestled in Atlanta and other cities across the state, honing the skills and charisma that would eventually turn him into a household name.

During this period, Hogan also briefly competed as the masked Super Destroyer and later as part of the Boulder Brothers with future wrestling partner Ed Leslie (aka Brutus Beefcake). It was in this early stage that he first earned the nickname "Hulk" after appearing on a talk show next to Lou Ferrigno, star of The Incredible Hulk, and was told he looked even bigger. Promoter Vince McMahon Sr. gave him the now-famous last name "Hogan."

Though his time wrestling in Georgia was brief, it marked a crucial step in the career of a man who would go on to become the most recognizable figure in professional wrestling history.

Mainstream Fame and Global Impact

Hogan shot to fame in the 1980s as the face of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). Known for his larger-than-life persona, signature yellow trunks, and his entrance theme "Real American," Hogan captured the imagination of fans across the globe.

He headlined numerous WrestleManias, including his legendary match against Andre the Giant in 1987 before a crowd of 93,000 at the Pontiac Silverdome. Throughout his career, Hogan captured the WWE Championship multiple times, starred in movies (Rocky III, Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny), and became a pop culture icon.

In 1996, Hogan famously reinvented himself as a villain by forming the New World Order (nWo) in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), shocking fans and breathing new life into his career.

A Georgia Milestone: Hogan vs. Goldberg

Georgia again played a major role in Hogan’s legacy when, on July 6, 1998, he faced off against Bill Goldberg at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The WCW championship match drew more than 40,000 fans in person and became the most-watched wrestling match in cable television history, with more than 5 million households tuning in. Hogan lost the title that night, but the moment solidified both Goldberg’s ascent and Hogan’s lasting significance to the wrestling world — and to Georgia’s wrestling history.

Life After the Ring

Outside of wrestling, Hogan’s fame extended to television (Hogan Knows Best, Thunder in Paradise), film, and even music. He hosted Saturday Night Live, starred in cartoons, and was one of the most requested celebrities for Make-a-Wish during his peak.

His career was not without controversy, including a widely publicized legal battle with Gawker, in which he was ultimately awarded $31 million in a settlement. In 2018, he was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, having first been inducted in 2005 by Sylvester Stallone.

Hogan died at the age of 71 in Clearwater, Florida, where he lived with his wife. According to early reports, the cause was cardiac arrest.