Things to this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 25-27, 2025

Looking for fun around metro Atlanta this weekend? Whether you’re craving ice cream, live music, family-friendly festivals, or a night at the theater, there’s something for everyone happening July 25–27. From free outdoor concerts and foodie fests to comedy, art, and cultural celebrations, here are the best things to do this weekend — plus a few events worth planning ahead for.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival

When: July 25–27

Where: Tri-Cities High School, East Point (Fulton)

What: Three-day celebration of African dance and drumming with performances, workshops, a craft market, food vendors, and a Saturday night concert

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check website for details

’80s Retro Fundraising Pickleball

When: July 26

Where: Dill Dinkers Pickleball, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: ’80s-themed pickleball night with music, snacks, contests, giveaways, and a beginner coaching session; fundraiser for Re:Imagine ATL

Cost: $41.86

FOODIE EVENT

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

When: July 26

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Cool off with dozens of ice cream and dessert vendors at this family-friendly summer festival

Cost: Free

Backyard BBQ Bash at The Avenue West Cobb

When: July 26

Where: The Avenue West Cobb – The Green, Marietta (Cobb)

What: Family-friendly summer celebration with games, live entertainment, balloon artists, food from local vendors, and a "Picnic Essentials" giveaway

Cost: Free (food and drink available for purchase)

Mimosa Fest

When: July 26

Where: Live! at the Battery, Cobb (Cobb)

What: High-energy summer event with unlimited mimosas, music, and food

Cost: $27.33

PeachFest

When: July 27

Where: Peachtree Center Plaza, Downtown Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Family-friendly music & cultural festival celebrating Georgia peaches

Cost: Free

Lingering Shade Luau Party

When: July 27

Where: Lingering Shade Social Club, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: 18+ tropical-themed party with live island music, Bacardi cocktails, festive decor, and beachy vibes — pups welcome

Cost: Free

LIVE MUSIC

City Green Live: Black Jacket Symphony

When: July 25

Where: City Green, Sandy Springs (Fulton)

What: Live performance of "Saturday Night Fever" album by Black Jacket Symphony, with food trucks and free lawn seating

Cost: Free

Broadway in the Park

When: July 25

Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee (Gwinnett)

What: Outdoor performances of "Newsies Jr." and "Annie Jr." by Suwanee Performing Arts

Cost: $25 lawn chair seating, $12 "orchestra pit" seating, $275 patron tables (up to 6 people)

Shawn Mullins

When: July 25

Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth (Gwinnett)

What: Benefit concert by Grammy-nominated Atlanta singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins in support of Hero Dog Rescue, with VIP meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details

Friday Night Live: Kaya's Embrace

When: July 25

Where: The Mill on Etowah Green Stage, Canton (Cherokee)

What: Free outdoor concert featuring live music by Kaya’s Embrace, plus food, drinks, and shopping in a lively community setting

Cost: Free

Outlaw Music Festival

When: July 25

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta (Fulton)

What: Annual country-rock fest featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings + more

Cost: Varies by tier

Cumming Concert Series: "Boys in the Band – The Alabama Tribute"

When: July 25

Where: Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming (Forsyth)

What: Tribute to the band Alabama

Cost: Free

Groovin’ on the Square: Hughes Taylor

When: July 25

Where: Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Acoustic soul music on rain-or-shine square

Cost: Free

Live Music with SoJo

When: July 26

Where: The Ashford on Dresden, Brookhaven (DeKalb)

What: High-energy outdoor concert featuring one of Atlanta’s favorite party bands, playing modern and classic pop and rock hits

Cost: Free

Magnapop, Five Eight, and Anna Kramer and Easy Now

When: July 26

Where: Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: A night of Georgia-grown rock featuring longtime local favorites Magnapop, Five Eight, and Anna Kramer & Easy Now

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details

Mumford and Sons

When: July 26

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta (Fulton)

What: Grammy-winning folk-rock band with support from Michael Kiwanuka

Cost: Varies

Riverside Sounds: Amythyst Kiah

When: July 26

Where: Riverside Park, Roswell (Fulton County)

What: Award-winning country/folk performance

Cost: Free

The Pinx w/ Karma Kat & El Matador

When: July 25

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, Decatur (DeKalb County)

What: Rock band performance in brewpub setting

Cost: From $20+

Jessica Carter Altman Live

When: July 27

Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur (DeKalb)

What: Vocalist supporting British pop band BBMAK

Cost: From $39.50

Franklin Pond Chamber Music Finale

When: July 27

Where: Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Student chamber music performances

Cost: Free

ART

Melt Your Heart: Chocolate Mold-Making Workshop

When: July 25

Where: The Shed at Inman Park, Atlanta (Fulton County)

What: Hands-on evening crafting custom chocolate molds led by designer Sarah Lawrence

Cost: $85 MODA members

Brill Adium: Finding My Rhythm

When: July 25 (opening reception 7–9 p.m.)

Where: One Contemporary, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Solo exhibition of mixed media works by Atlanta artist Brill Adium, exploring personal narratives and collective history

Cost: Free

THEATER

A Strange Loop

When: July 24–August 31

Where: Actor’s Express, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical about a young, gay, Black writer navigating his identity while creating art

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check website for details

Daddy Long Legs

When: July 24–August 3

Where: ART Station Theatre, Stone Mountain Village (DeKalb)

What: Heartwarming musical about a young orphan and her mysterious benefactor, told through letters and song; features Julia Walters and Nathan Kiliany

Cost: From $16

Milo Imagines the World

When: July 25

Where: Hertz Stage, Atlanta (Fulton County)

What: Children’s musical based on the beloved book—subway-inspired journey

Cost: $10

Mary Poppins

When: July 24–August 3, 7–9 p.m.

Where: The Legacy Theatre, Tyrone (Fayette)

What: Stage production of the beloved musical Mary Poppins featuring favorite songs and magical moments

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details

Murder Mystery Show: "The Best Laid Plans"

When: July 27

Where: Roaring Social, Alpharetta (Fulton)

What: Live, interactive dinner and murder mystery experience

Cost: Tickets start at $75; VIP group packages available up to $600

Coca-Cola Film Series: The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long

When: July 27

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Interactive screening of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music with costumes, singing, and audience participation encouraged

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details

COMEDY

Dad’s Garage 30th Birthday Celebration

When: July 24-26

Where: Dad’s Garage, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Dad's Garage is celebrating its birthday with a student showcase, TheatreSports, and a show featuring Dad's Garage performers

Cost: Varies

Dulce Sloan at Laughing Skull Lounge

When: July 24-26

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Hilarious stand-up routine from the Comedy Central and Netflix performer

Cost: $35–45

Bryan Callen

When: July 25–27

Where: Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Stand-up comedy from former Mad TV cast member and The Goldbergs actor Bryan Callen

Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details

R&B Bingo & Day Party

When: July 26

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville (Fulton)

What: A fun daytime event combining R&B music, bingo, and comedy

Cost: From $14+

Secret Comedy Show

When: July 26

Where: Virginia-Highlands (Fulton)

What: Underground-style stand-up show with curated comics

Cost: $30 GA

FAMILY/KID EVENTS

Opossum Breakfast

When: July 25

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell (Fulton)

What: Enjoy a light breakfast while learning about opossums and how they’re cared for by staff

Cost: $20

Popcorn in the Park Movie Series

When: July 25

Where: Fairington Park, Stonecrest (DeKalb)

What: Outdoor screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with free popcorn

Cost: Free

Backyard Bash Movie Night

When: July 25

Where: The Avenue Peachtree City – Central Park, Peachtree City (Fayette)

What: Family-friendly outdoor movie night with character appearances, popcorn, and laid-back summer vibes; guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs

Cost: Free

Railroad Rendezvous

When: July 26

Where: Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, Kennesaw (Cobb)

What: Family-friendly transportation festival with model trains, blacksmithing demos, hands-on activities, and tours of the historic General locomotive

Cost: Free with $5–$10 museum admission; free for kids 2 and under. "Board the General" tour is an additional $5.

Christmas in Acworth (in July)

When: July 26

Where: Depot Park, Acworth (Cobb)

What: Family-friendly event featuring photos with Santa, dining, and shopping in a festive downtown setting

Cost: Free

Stone Mountain Village Pop-up Market

When: July 26

Where: Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church parking lot, Stone Mountain (DeKalb)

What: Outdoor market featuring local artists, vendors, and sweet treats from "Favorite Chef" semifinalist Adrianna Cauthen

Cost: Free admission

Christmas in July

When: July 26

Where: Grayson City Park, Grayson (Gwinnett)

What: Holiday-themed event with craft vendors, food, kids’ activities, and live music

Cost: Free

The Smith Family Ranch: Rodeo Party

When: July 26 Where: 1950 E. Atlanta Road, Stockbridge (Henry)

What: The rodeo party will feature mechanical bull rides, a bounce house, costume contest, food, drinks and more. Paws on the Ground is a community event with food, music, line dancing and local vendors.

Cost: $20 adults, $10 teens, $5 12 and under

OTHER

PBR -- Camping World Team Series

When: July 26-27

Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth (Gwinnett)

What: Professional bull riders head to Duluth for the Camping World Team Series.

Cost: From $84

Yoga on the Green

When: July 27

Where: Pickle and Social, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Free outdoor yoga session designed to energize the body and calm the mind — a perfect weekend reset

Cost: Free

Jeff Weiss: Waiting for Britney Spears

When: July 27

Where: A Cappella Books, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Author talk and book signing with Jeff Weiss discussing his new book on Britney Spears’ rise and fall, told through the lens of a tabloid journalist

Cost: Free to attend; books available for purchase

COMING UP

Truist Night Market: Sip, Savor, & Sole Edition

When: July 31

Where: The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: 21+ culinary and cultural event featuring 30+ chefs and artisans, sneaker-themed art, live music by Atlanta Soul Band, cocktails, and vendor village

Cost: From $28

Rob Thomas: The All Night Days Tour

When: August 1

Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas kicks off his global All Night Days Tour in Atlanta, performing new tracks like "Hard to Be Happy" and fan favorites

Cost: From $62

Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series: Uptown Funk

When: August 1

Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee (DeKalb)

What: Free, high-energy concert featuring Uptown Funk, a tribute to Bruno Mars, with music, dancing, and fun for all ages

Cost: Free (VIP tables and sponsorships available at chambleerocks.net)

Sips Under the Sea: Glow Nights

When: August 8

Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta (Fulton)

What: 18+ after-hours event featuring glowing performers, live music, signature cocktails, and access to aquarium exhibits

Cost: From $52