Things to this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 25-27, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for fun around metro Atlanta this weekend? Whether you’re craving ice cream, live music, family-friendly festivals, or a night at the theater, there’s something for everyone happening July 25–27. From free outdoor concerts and foodie fests to comedy, art, and cultural celebrations, here are the best things to do this weekend — plus a few events worth planning ahead for.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival
When: July 25–27
Where: Tri-Cities High School, East Point (Fulton)
What: Three-day celebration of African dance and drumming with performances, workshops, a craft market, food vendors, and a Saturday night concert
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check website for details
’80s Retro Fundraising Pickleball
When: July 26
Where: Dill Dinkers Pickleball, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: ’80s-themed pickleball night with music, snacks, contests, giveaways, and a beginner coaching session; fundraiser for Re:Imagine ATL
Cost: $41.86
FOODIE EVENT
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
When: July 26
Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Cool off with dozens of ice cream and dessert vendors at this family-friendly summer festival
Cost: Free
Backyard BBQ Bash at The Avenue West Cobb
When: July 26
Where: The Avenue West Cobb – The Green, Marietta (Cobb)
What: Family-friendly summer celebration with games, live entertainment, balloon artists, food from local vendors, and a "Picnic Essentials" giveaway
Cost: Free (food and drink available for purchase)
Mimosa Fest
When: July 26
Where: Live! at the Battery, Cobb (Cobb)
What: High-energy summer event with unlimited mimosas, music, and food
Cost: $27.33
PeachFest
When: July 27
Where: Peachtree Center Plaza, Downtown Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Family-friendly music & cultural festival celebrating Georgia peaches
Cost: Free
Lingering Shade Luau Party
When: July 27
Where: Lingering Shade Social Club, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: 18+ tropical-themed party with live island music, Bacardi cocktails, festive decor, and beachy vibes — pups welcome
Cost: Free
LIVE MUSIC
City Green Live: Black Jacket Symphony
When: July 25
Where: City Green, Sandy Springs (Fulton)
What: Live performance of "Saturday Night Fever" album by Black Jacket Symphony, with food trucks and free lawn seating
Cost: Free
Broadway in the Park
When: July 25
Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee (Gwinnett)
What: Outdoor performances of "Newsies Jr." and "Annie Jr." by Suwanee Performing Arts
Cost: $25 lawn chair seating, $12 "orchestra pit" seating, $275 patron tables (up to 6 people)
Shawn Mullins
When: July 25
Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth (Gwinnett)
What: Benefit concert by Grammy-nominated Atlanta singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins in support of Hero Dog Rescue, with VIP meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details
Friday Night Live: Kaya's Embrace
When: July 25
Where: The Mill on Etowah Green Stage, Canton (Cherokee)
What: Free outdoor concert featuring live music by Kaya’s Embrace, plus food, drinks, and shopping in a lively community setting
Cost: Free
Outlaw Music Festival
When: July 25
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta (Fulton)
What: Annual country-rock fest featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings + more
Cost: Varies by tier
Cumming Concert Series: "Boys in the Band – The Alabama Tribute"
When: July 25
Where: Lou Sobh Amphitheater, Cumming (Forsyth)
What: Tribute to the band Alabama
Cost: Free
Groovin’ on the Square: Hughes Taylor
When: July 25
Where: Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Acoustic soul music on rain-or-shine square
Cost: Free
Live Music with SoJo
When: July 26
Where: The Ashford on Dresden, Brookhaven (DeKalb)
What: High-energy outdoor concert featuring one of Atlanta’s favorite party bands, playing modern and classic pop and rock hits
Cost: Free
Magnapop, Five Eight, and Anna Kramer and Easy Now
When: July 26
Where: Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: A night of Georgia-grown rock featuring longtime local favorites Magnapop, Five Eight, and Anna Kramer & Easy Now
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details
Mumford and Sons
When: July 26
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta (Fulton)
What: Grammy-winning folk-rock band with support from Michael Kiwanuka
Cost: Varies
Riverside Sounds: Amythyst Kiah
When: July 26
Where: Riverside Park, Roswell (Fulton County)
What: Award-winning country/folk performance
Cost: Free
The Pinx w/ Karma Kat & El Matador
When: July 25
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, Decatur (DeKalb County)
What: Rock band performance in brewpub setting
Cost: From $20+
Jessica Carter Altman Live
When: July 27
Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur (DeKalb)
What: Vocalist supporting British pop band BBMAK
Cost: From $39.50
Franklin Pond Chamber Music Finale
When: July 27
Where: Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Student chamber music performances
Cost: Free
ART
Melt Your Heart: Chocolate Mold-Making Workshop
When: July 25
Where: The Shed at Inman Park, Atlanta (Fulton County)
What: Hands-on evening crafting custom chocolate molds led by designer Sarah Lawrence
Cost: $85 MODA members
Brill Adium: Finding My Rhythm
When: July 25 (opening reception 7–9 p.m.)
Where: One Contemporary, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Solo exhibition of mixed media works by Atlanta artist Brill Adium, exploring personal narratives and collective history
Cost: Free
THEATER
A Strange Loop
When: July 24–August 31
Where: Actor’s Express, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical about a young, gay, Black writer navigating his identity while creating art
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check website for details
Daddy Long Legs
When: July 24–August 3
Where: ART Station Theatre, Stone Mountain Village (DeKalb)
What: Heartwarming musical about a young orphan and her mysterious benefactor, told through letters and song; features Julia Walters and Nathan Kiliany
Cost: From $16
Milo Imagines the World
When: July 25
Where: Hertz Stage, Atlanta (Fulton County)
What: Children’s musical based on the beloved book—subway-inspired journey
Cost: $10
Mary Poppins
When: July 24–August 3, 7–9 p.m.
Where: The Legacy Theatre, Tyrone (Fayette)
What: Stage production of the beloved musical Mary Poppins featuring favorite songs and magical moments
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details
Murder Mystery Show: "The Best Laid Plans"
When: July 27
Where: Roaring Social, Alpharetta (Fulton)
What: Live, interactive dinner and murder mystery experience
Cost: Tickets start at $75; VIP group packages available up to $600
Coca-Cola Film Series: The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long
When: July 27
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Interactive screening of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music with costumes, singing, and audience participation encouraged
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details
COMEDY
Dad’s Garage 30th Birthday Celebration
When: July 24-26
Where: Dad’s Garage, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Dad's Garage is celebrating its birthday with a student showcase, TheatreSports, and a show featuring Dad's Garage performers
Cost: Varies
Dulce Sloan at Laughing Skull Lounge
When: July 24-26
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Hilarious stand-up routine from the Comedy Central and Netflix performer
Cost: $35–45
Bryan Callen
When: July 25–27
Where: Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Stand-up comedy from former Mad TV cast member and The Goldbergs actor Bryan Callen
Cost: Ticket prices vary; check venue for details
R&B Bingo & Day Party
When: July 26
Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville (Fulton)
What: A fun daytime event combining R&B music, bingo, and comedy
Cost: From $14+
Secret Comedy Show
When: July 26
Where: Virginia-Highlands (Fulton)
What: Underground-style stand-up show with curated comics
Cost: $30 GA
FAMILY/KID EVENTS
Opossum Breakfast
When: July 25
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell (Fulton)
What: Enjoy a light breakfast while learning about opossums and how they’re cared for by staff
Cost: $20
Popcorn in the Park Movie Series
When: July 25
Where: Fairington Park, Stonecrest (DeKalb)
What: Outdoor screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with free popcorn
Cost: Free
Backyard Bash Movie Night
When: July 25
Where: The Avenue Peachtree City – Central Park, Peachtree City (Fayette)
What: Family-friendly outdoor movie night with character appearances, popcorn, and laid-back summer vibes; guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs
Cost: Free
Railroad Rendezvous
When: July 26
Where: Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, Kennesaw (Cobb)
What: Family-friendly transportation festival with model trains, blacksmithing demos, hands-on activities, and tours of the historic General locomotive
Cost: Free with $5–$10 museum admission; free for kids 2 and under. "Board the General" tour is an additional $5.
Christmas in Acworth (in July)
When: July 26
Where: Depot Park, Acworth (Cobb)
What: Family-friendly event featuring photos with Santa, dining, and shopping in a festive downtown setting
Cost: Free
Stone Mountain Village Pop-up Market
When: July 26
Where: Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church parking lot, Stone Mountain (DeKalb)
What: Outdoor market featuring local artists, vendors, and sweet treats from "Favorite Chef" semifinalist Adrianna Cauthen
Cost: Free admission
Christmas in July
When: July 26
Where: Grayson City Park, Grayson (Gwinnett)
What: Holiday-themed event with craft vendors, food, kids’ activities, and live music
Cost: Free
The Smith Family Ranch: Rodeo Party
When: July 26 Where: 1950 E. Atlanta Road, Stockbridge (Henry)
What: The rodeo party will feature mechanical bull rides, a bounce house, costume contest, food, drinks and more. Paws on the Ground is a community event with food, music, line dancing and local vendors.
Cost: $20 adults, $10 teens, $5 12 and under
OTHER
PBR -- Camping World Team Series
When: July 26-27
Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth (Gwinnett)
What: Professional bull riders head to Duluth for the Camping World Team Series.
Cost: From $84
Yoga on the Green
When: July 27
Where: Pickle and Social, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Free outdoor yoga session designed to energize the body and calm the mind — a perfect weekend reset
Cost: Free
Jeff Weiss: Waiting for Britney Spears
When: July 27
Where: A Cappella Books, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Author talk and book signing with Jeff Weiss discussing his new book on Britney Spears’ rise and fall, told through the lens of a tabloid journalist
Cost: Free to attend; books available for purchase
COMING UP
Truist Night Market: Sip, Savor, & Sole Edition
When: July 31
Where: The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: 21+ culinary and cultural event featuring 30+ chefs and artisans, sneaker-themed art, live music by Atlanta Soul Band, cocktails, and vendor village
Cost: From $28
Rob Thomas: The All Night Days Tour
When: August 1
Where: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas kicks off his global All Night Days Tour in Atlanta, performing new tracks like "Hard to Be Happy" and fan favorites
Cost: From $62
Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert Series: Uptown Funk
When: August 1
Where: Chamblee City Hall, Chamblee (DeKalb)
What: Free, high-energy concert featuring Uptown Funk, a tribute to Bruno Mars, with music, dancing, and fun for all ages
Cost: Free (VIP tables and sponsorships available at chambleerocks.net)
Sips Under the Sea: Glow Nights
When: August 8
Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta (Fulton)
What: 18+ after-hours event featuring glowing performers, live music, signature cocktails, and access to aquarium exhibits
Cost: From $52