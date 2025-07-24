GloRilla facing drug charges in metro Atlanta after burglary investigation

article

The Brief Rapper GloRilla is facing drug charges after deputies say they found marijuana while investigating reports of a robbery at her Forsyth County home. The rapper's attorneys called the arrest "a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become." The rapper had previously been arrested after a traffic stop in Gwinnett County last year.



Rapper GloRilla is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate reports of a burglary at her home in Forsyth County.

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday and has since posted bond.

What we know:

According to jail records, Woods is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 that deputies were called to her home early Saturday morning after reports of a burglary and shots fired.

When investigators got to the home, they say they "detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics." The investigators got a search warrant and say they found "a significant amount of marijuana" in "plain view" in the home's master bedroom closet.

Authorities say that Woods was not home at the time of the burglary or search warrant.

"The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," said Sheriff Ron Freeman. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

The other side:

Speaking to TMZ, the rapper's attorneys described her arrest as "a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become."

The attorneys said that Woods was out of town at the time and that family was staying at the home.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana. Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders," Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm told TMZ. "Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

Dig deeper:

This is the second time Woods has been arrested in a little more than a year.

On April 16, 2024, Woods was pulled over in Gwinnett County after officers say she stopped to make a U-turn at a solid red light.

After apparently failing sobriety tests, officers made the rapper remove her jewelry, placed her in handcuffs, and placed her in the back of a patrol car. At that point, she asks the officers if she can sue them if she was arrested for no reason.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence, consuming an alcoholic beverage or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a traffic control device.