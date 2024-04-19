GloRilla arrest: Video shows rapper being arrested in Georgia

Video has now been released of the arrest in Gwinnett County of the Grammy-nominated rapper from Memphis who goes by the name GloRilla.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on April 16 after she was pulled over near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Suwanee Walk Avenue.

Woods was initially pulled over after she stopped to make a U-turn at a solid red light around 4 a.m.

During the traffic stop, GloRilla told the officer she was leaving a venue in Midtown Atlanta and was on her way home.

At one point, GloRilla asked the officer if they knew who she was.

"Do you know who I am?" Woods asked.

"No, I do not," the officer can be heard responding.

"Oh," Woods replied. "You’ve never heard of me, though. You don’t know who I am?"

"Enlighten me on who you are," the officer requests.

"No, because you still gonna pick on me. It don’t matter who I am," Woods replied.

During the field sobriety tests, Woods' right breast came out of her bikini-style top, prompting the officer to instruct her to cover up.

After apparently failing the tests, officers made GloRilla remove her jewelry, placed her in handcuffs, and placed her in the back of a patrol car. At that point, she asks the officers if she can sue them if she was arrested for no reason.

GloRilla was charged with driving under the influence, consuming an alcoholic beverage or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a traffic control device.