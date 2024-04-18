Rapper GloRilla arrested in Georgia, charged with DUI

article

Memphis rapper GloRilla was arrested in Gwinnett County and charged with DUI early Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The "Yeah Glo!" rapper, whose given name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, reportedly failed a sobriety test after being pulled over for making a U-turn at a red light at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Suwanee Walk Avenue at around 4 a.m.

According to the Suwanne Police Department officer who pulled her over, the officer noticed Wood's eyes were watery and bloodshot while speaking to her. The officer could also smell alcohol on her breath and smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Woods reportedly told the officer that she was heading home from a venue in Atlanta.

GloRilla at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Woods reportedly admitted to the officer she had been drinking, but told the officer that it did not matter, and she was good to drive.

During the field sobriety test, the report says that Wood's right breast slipped out from underneath her clothing, but she was "unable to realize" that her breast was visible.

Another officer located marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Woods' brother was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the report.

The rapper was released on bond a few hours later.

GloRilla is co-headlining the upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024 with fellow rapper Megan the Stallion. The two are expected to perform twice in Atlanta on May 31 and June 1.