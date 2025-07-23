Atlanta police recruits dismissed after altercation at East Point business, officials say

article

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department has dismissed four recruits after an altercation at an East Point business. Officials say the recruits got into an argument that ended with one recruit firing a gun after they were asked to leave the business. Department officials say that actions like these would "not be tolerated" and have opened an internal investigation.



Four Atlanta Police recruits won't get the chance to serve with the department after officials say they were let go over off-duty conduct.

The Atlanta Police Department announced its decision over an "incident" at an East Point business.

What we know:

According to the APD, the four police recruits were asked to leave the business and got involved in an argument with the establishment's security team.

At some point during the arguments, officials say one of the recruits fired a gun.

Authorities say the four recruits had not finished their required training.

The Atlanta Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the situation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the four recruits or the location of the incident.

What they're saying:

"Actions that compromise the public's trust or jeopardize community safety will not be tolerated," the department said in a statement. "This incident does not reflect the values or expectations of the Atlanta Police Department."