Megan Thee Stallion bringing 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' to Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion, the three-time Grammy award-winning superstar, has officially announced her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," a massive 31-city trek produced by Live Nation. She will perform at State Farm Arena on June 1. The singer had previously announced that Atlanta would be on the list.

This tour marks Megan's first-ever headlining tour in arenas globally. Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest. The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits such as "Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B)," "FNF" and "Yeah Glo!," will join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour.

Starting from May 14 in Minneapolis, the tour will hit major cities across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia, among others. The domestic leg will wrap up in Las Vegas on June 22. Then, Megan will take her electrifying performances overseas, starting from Glasgow, Scotland, on July 4, with shows in England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

Tickets will go on sale starting March 20 with a Citi presale, followed by other presales leading up to the general onsale on March 22 at on store.megantheestallion.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from March 20 at 1 p.m. local time until March 21 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. VIP packages will also be available for purchase, offering premium tickets, access to VIP bars, exclusive merch items, and more.

Megan's tour follows the success of her latest song "HISS," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. This achievement marks her third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following hits like "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B.

Earlier this year, Megan made headlines with an innovative agreement with Warner Music Group, allowing her to maintain independence as a musician while having access to global services. Additionally, Planned Parenthood will honor Megan with the Catalyst for Change Award at its annual gala in New York City on April 16.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla



