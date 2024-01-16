Nicki Minaj adds stops to worldwide tour, including stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Nicki Minaj has announced that she is adding second shows to her largest worldwide outing to date, including a stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on March 21.
A total of 13 additional dates have been added to the "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour" with even more regions expected to be announced throughout the year.
The tour kicks off March 1 in Oakland, California, and is currently scheduled to end June 12 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Citi presale tickets (North America) went on sale on Jan. 16 for the new shows. The general onsale will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at NickiMinajOfficial.com. For tickets to the show at State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Presale tickets for the Europe/UK tickets will be available starting Jan. 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Jan. 19 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.
Tickets for all other shows are available now at NickiMinajOfficial.com.
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now her highest selling tour to date; with over 25 arena shows sold out just a few days into the official presale. Minaj sold 30,000 tickets alone for her tri-state hometown performances in Newark, New York City, and Brooklyn; with an additional date being added. Nicki has yet to announce any support or additional acts for the tour.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
March 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
March 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED
March 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
March 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
April 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
April 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
April 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
April 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED
April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED
April 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
April 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED
May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome - JUST ADDED
May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
May 28 – London, UK – The O2
May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED
May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live - JUST ADDED
June 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
June 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 04 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED
June 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 07 – Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
June 09 – Paris, France - Accor Arena - JUST ADDED
June 11 – Copenhagen, Den Marchk – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED
June 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED
*Festival Performance