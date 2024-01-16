Nicki Minaj adds stops to worldwide tour, including stop in Atlanta

article

Nicki Minaj has announced that she is adding second shows to her largest worldwide outing to date, including a stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on March 21.

A total of 13 additional dates have been added to the "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour" with even more regions expected to be announced throughout the year.

The tour kicks off March 1 in Oakland, California, and is currently scheduled to end June 12 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Citi presale tickets (North America) went on sale on Jan. 16 for the new shows. The general onsale will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at NickiMinajOfficial.com. For tickets to the show at State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets for the Europe/UK tickets will be available starting Jan. 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Jan. 19 at 9am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Tickets for all other shows are available now at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now her highest selling tour to date; with over 25 arena shows sold out just a few days into the official presale. Minaj sold 30,000 tickets alone for her tri-state hometown performances in Newark, New York City, and Brooklyn; with an additional date being added. Nicki has yet to announce any support or additional acts for the tour.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

March 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED

March 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

March 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

April 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

April 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

April 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED

April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED

April 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

April 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome - JUST ADDED

May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 28 – London, UK – The O2

May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED

May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live - JUST ADDED

June 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

June 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 04 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED

June 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 07 – Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

June 09 – Paris, France - Accor Arena - JUST ADDED

June 11 – Copenhagen, Den Marchk – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED

June 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED

*Festival Performance