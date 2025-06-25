Clayton County deputies investigate possible shooting at shopping center

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in a Jonesboro shopping center.

What we know:

Deputies said they received a call about someone being shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10,000 block of Tara Boulevard.

FOX 5 Crews on scene saw a heavy police presence outside several businesses in the shopping center at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Deputies released no other information about the shooting, but said they will provide more soon.

This story is developing.