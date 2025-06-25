Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County deputies investigate possible shooting at shopping center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 25, 2025 11:01pm EDT
Jonesboro
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police investigate a call about someone being shot outside a shopping center in Jonesboro. 

JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in a Jonesboro shopping center. 

What we know:

Deputies said they received a call about someone being shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10,000 block of Tara Boulevard. 

FOX 5 Crews on scene saw a heavy police presence outside several businesses in the shopping center at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. 

What we don't know:

Deputies released no other information about the shooting, but said they will provide more soon. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from an email sent to FOX 5 by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and FOX 5 crews on scene. 

