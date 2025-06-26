Man wanted for Georgia State student's murder caught after 2-year search

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man accused of the murder of Georgia State student is now in custody after being on the Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for years. Police accuse Jyquez Harvey of killing 20-year-old Julian Kolb near his car while the victim's 10-month-old daughter was still in the backseat. A second suspect who was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail is also facing charges connected with the killing.



A 20-year-old who's been on the Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for years is behind bars.

Jyquez Harvey has been on the run since the murder of a Georgia State student in 2023, officials say. He's now facing multiple charges.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the charges stem from the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Julian Kolb on Feb. 17, 2023.

On that afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW.

At the scene, officers found Kolb lying on the ground outside his car. His 10-month-old daughter was still in the backseat.

Julian Kolb (Family submitted photo)

Days later, Kolb's mother talked to FOX 5, describing rushing to the hospital to get her granddaughter after police gave her the news.

"This was a son. He was a father. He was a student. He was loved. He had a job," Tiffany Marsh told FOX 5.

Nearly a month after the shooting, homicide investigators say they determined Harvey was involved in the incident and placed him on their Most Wanted list.

What we know:

Authorities with the Atlanta Police Department said that Harvey was taken into custody by MARTA police on Wednesday.

He's been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A second man, identified as 42-year-old Blain Stafford, was also charged in connection with Kolb's killing in May. Stafford was already booked into the Fulton Jail on an unrelated charge.