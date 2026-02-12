Cobb woman faces long recovery after being run over at gas station

The Brief Chelsea Pruitt is facing a long road to recovery after being run over by a car outside a gas station following an argument. Pruitt says she and the woman who ran her over did not know each other, but had gotten into an argument after the woman started questioning her son. Tamara Morris was charged with DUI and serious injury by vehicle.



A Cobb County woman is facing a long road to recovery after a woman ran her over outside a Kennesaw gas station, narrowly missing her 12-year-old son.

What they're saying:

Chelsea Pruitt remains in the hospital with almost a dozen broken bones in her leg, hip, wrist, ribs and 3 fractures in her back.

"The car ran over my face, but it didn't break any bones in my face," said Pruitt.

It was late Saturday night when Pruitt and her 3 children stopped at the QuikTrip in Kennesaw for gas and snacks.

Her 12-year-old son walked out of the store and said a woman in the parking lot questioned him about why he was there alone. Pruitt came out, and she and the woman got into an argument.

"She started cussing me out, and I started saying some cuss words back, and she called me the n-word, and I said I'm done," said Pruitt.

Pruitt says she and her son started walking away, and the woman got in her car and put it in drive.

"I just pushed my son out of the way, and she hit me with the car. I fell to the ground, and she ran me over," said Pruitt.

Pruitt remembers hearing children screaming.

She also remembers one of the officers lying on the ground with her, trying to keep her calm and telling her she was strong, and it would be okay.

An ambulance arrived, and Pruitt was rushed to the hospital.

Less than a half a mile from the gas station, police say Tamara Morris, 39, called 911, saying someone had jumped on her car and cracked her windshield.

Tamara Morris booking photo (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

According to a warrant, officers reviewed surveillance video from the gas station and determined that Pruitt did not jump on Morris's car.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on Morris, which she failed. She is charged with DUI and serious injury by vehicle.

What you can do:

Pruitt has already had a couple of surgeries and has been told she may be in the hospital for up to 3 weeks. As she recovers, she worries about her children, who witnessed what happened.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical bills, rehabilitation, trauma care, and lost wages.

To see the GoFundMe, click here. *Warning: some of the photos of the injuries can be graphic.