Atlanta man charged with murder in Julian Kolb's 2023 shooting death

Atlanta police have charged a man in connection with the 2023 shooting death of 20-year-old Julian Kolb, authorities announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Blain Stafford, 42, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stafford was already booked into Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

The charges stem from a Feb. 17, 2023, shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 4:54 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW.

Upon arrival, officers found Kolb lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kolb, of Hampton, was identified using a Georgia driver’s license. Investigators recovered two black Apple iPhones at the scene.

Why you should care:

A 911 caller described a chaotic and disturbing scene.

"There’s a man lying dead and shot in the street," the caller told dispatchers. "I believe I saw a fight in the car across the street from my house and then I heard gunshots." The caller also reported seeing "a baby in the car" near the victim and added, "There’s a gun on the ground."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Kolb has retained legal representation or when his next court appearance on these charges will be.

