Atlanta mother shares shocking words for son's killer: 'I forgive you'

Tiffany Marsh shares a disturbing call from Atlanta Police Friday evening summoning her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding to get her 10-month-old granddaughter.

"Where is my son?" Marsh said she asked repeatedly. "I'm asking them ‘Where is my son?’ Because my son had her."

That is when a detective had to deliver the heartbreaking news that her son, 20-year-old Julian Kolb, was dead. Officers had found her granddaughter still sitting in the backseat of her son's car on Allegheny Street in southwest Atlanta.

Bernice Street and Allegheny Street SW

"I screamed. I yelled. I cried," she told FOX 5. "I couldn't get to Hugh Spalding quick enough."

To this day, Marsh said she still does not know what happened to her son. Officials are still investigating the case.

Atlanta police told FOX 5 that Kolb was shot outside his car around 5:30 p.m. in a normally quiet neighborhood. His daughter was in the backseat.

Julian Kolb (Family submitted photo)

Now Marsh said she has questions for the person who pulled the trigger.

"The first thing I would say is ‘Why? Why did you take my baby? What did he do that was so bad that you had to take his life?’ And I will also add: ‘Please turn yourself in’," the woman pleaded.

"This was a son. He was a father. He was a student. He was loved. He had a job," she continued.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Kolb's mother became especially emotional at a point in the interview.

"In order for me to be forgiven," she said, "I have to forgive others. So I forgive you."

So far, police have not made any arrests. A vigil was expected to be held in Kolb's honor Monday night.

